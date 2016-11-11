Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspir...

Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical 'Come From Away' on Broadway

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Broadway tonight for a performance of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away." Irene Sankoff and David Heinas, the writers of the musical "Come From Away", pose for a photo at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, in Toronto in a November 11, 2016, file photo.

Newfoundland

