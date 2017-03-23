Trial hears arguments over whether 'c...

Trial hears arguments over whether 'child-like' sex doll constitutes child porn

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A forensic psychiatrist says the sex doll at the centre of a trial in Newfoundland had some "breast budding," but is still "child-like." Dr. Peter Collins said under cross-examination in provincial court today that the height of the doll - 120 cm or around four feet - depicts a child.

Newfoundland

