Trial delayed for tour boat skipper accused of disturbing whale

Walter Reddick, 63, of Tors Cove was scheduled to stand trial in provincial court in St. John's starting Tuesday morning, but Judge Jacqueline Brazil will first rule on a motion from prosecutor Anne Fagan. Due to a judicial order from Brazil, CBC can't report the substance of the arguments by Fagan and defence counsel Kevin Stamp on the motion, which involves an expert witness for the Crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.