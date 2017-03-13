Trial delayed for tour boat skipper accused of disturbing whale
Walter Reddick, 63, of Tors Cove was scheduled to stand trial in provincial court in St. John's starting Tuesday morning, but Judge Jacqueline Brazil will first rule on a motion from prosecutor Anne Fagan. Due to a judicial order from Brazil, CBC can't report the substance of the arguments by Fagan and defence counsel Kevin Stamp on the motion, which involves an expert witness for the Crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Anon
|62,069
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC