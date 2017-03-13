Trevor Bourgeois given four years for attempted robbery at Corner Brook Tim Hortons
The man who said he attempted to rob a coffee shop in Corner Brook because he was hungry has been sentenced to four years in prison. The judge gave Bourgeois four years for the attempted robbery of the Tim Hortons store on Mount Bernard Avenue last July 31. He also sentenced him to six months for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, but that time will be served concurrently with the four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|service
|62,068
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC