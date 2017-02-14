Trent Butt pleads not guilty to murder, arson
A Carbonear man charged with killing his young daughter and then setting his home on fire has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson. Butt is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter Quinn during the early morning hours of April 24, 2016 and then setting his Hayden Heights home on fire.
