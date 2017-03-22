The Pothole Dodge in Newfoundland: a ...

The Pothole Dodge in Newfoundland: a seasonal hazard for drivers and tires

9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Mechanic Ed Hearn has never seen anything quite like the aluminum rim that split apart after a Volvo SUV hit a pothole in St. John's, N.L., this week. He says it's an especially brutal example of the damage this time of year brings to rims and tires.

