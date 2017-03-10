Taxi driver Lulzim Jakupaj guilty of ...

Taxi driver Lulzim Jakupaj guilty of on-the-job B&E

Lulzim Jakupaj is pictured at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's on March 16, 2017. A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has found Lulzim Jakupaj guilty of break and enter in relation to an early morning incident at a home in Kilbride last May. He was working as a City Wide Taxi driver when he dropped off a woman at the residence shortly before 3 a.m on May 21, 2016.

Newfoundland

