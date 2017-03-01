Taxi driver helps deliver baby at St....

Taxi driver helps deliver baby at St. John's gas station

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

Taxi driver Brian Efford has delivered all kinds of passengers and packages but a late-night delivery Friday was a first for him: he helped deliver a baby in a gas station parking lot. Telegram photographer Keith Gosse was returning home at around midnight Friday when he stumbled across several police cars and an ambulance surrounding a pickup truck in a gas station parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 min Not welcome 62,057
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Fri Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC