Tasty Tunes: Music for the soul, food for the hungry

1 hr ago

CBC's Tasty Tunes brought together music and food at the Delta Hotel in St. John's on Saturday to raise money for the Community Food Sharing Association. 'The biggest stars of all are the people that came and showed up here today and bought their tickets to help the less fortunate.'

Newfoundland

