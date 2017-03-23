Tasty Tunes: Music for the soul, food for the hungry
CBC's Tasty Tunes brought together music and food at the Delta Hotel in St. John's on Saturday to raise money for the Community Food Sharing Association. 'The biggest stars of all are the people that came and showed up here today and bought their tickets to help the less fortunate.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Itstrue
|62,103
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC