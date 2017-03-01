Stormy weather puts fishing boat in distress, 5 people rescued northeast of St. John's
An RCAF Cormorant helicopter, like this one, was dispatched to help rescue five people aboard a vessel in distress 150 nautical miles northeast of St. John's. A spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax said the boat was in distress due to stormy weather in the area.
