Still no action on White's Road caribou crossing signs

Blaine Gillam, the Corner Brook man who had a close call with a caribou on White's Road , is upset signs have still not been placed in the area. Department of Transportation and Works to put up signs in the area after the incident and said this week, on another trip to Stephenville, he can't believe there has been no action taken yet.

