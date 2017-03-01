Snow squalls cause headaches for residents in western Newfoundland
Bonne Bay Academy, Long Range Academy in Cow Head and Holy Cross All Grade in Daniel's Harbour were among the schools closed for the day as flurries and snow squalls persisted throughout the day. Motorists were advised to stay off Route 430 from Anchor Point to St. Anthony as snowclearing equipment was taken off the road because it was too stormy to operate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Not welcome
|62,057
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Fri
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC