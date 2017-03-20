Slushy mess on East Coast closes schools, causes travel delays
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Some schools are closed and there are travel delays in parts of Atlantic Canada as snow, freezing rain and rain moves through the region on the first official day of spring. There were also some schools closed in Newfoundland, and in St. John's the school board was planning to send students home early.
