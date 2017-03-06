Slay the Gander - breast cancer survi...

Slay the Gander - breast cancer survivors announce a Gander Lake adventure

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

Dragon Boat crews from across the country will be celebrating Canada Day with a three-day paddle in central Newfoundland Breast cancer survivors from across Canada will be taking part in a three-day paddling adventure on Gander Lake at the end of June. Joanne Power, the chair of the Central NL Dragons, told TC Media that Dragon Boat crews from Ontario, New Brunswick and British Columbia have already been confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Just thinking 62,062
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC