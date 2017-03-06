Slay the Gander - breast cancer survivors announce a Gander Lake adventure
Dragon Boat crews from across the country will be celebrating Canada Day with a three-day paddle in central Newfoundland Breast cancer survivors from across Canada will be taking part in a three-day paddling adventure on Gander Lake at the end of June. Joanne Power, the chair of the Central NL Dragons, told TC Media that Dragon Boat crews from Ontario, New Brunswick and British Columbia have already been confirmed.
