Sifting through the system: criminal justice summit finding fixes

N.L. Justice Minister Andrew Parsons chats with Bill Blair, parliamentary secretary to the federal justice minister at a summit in St. John's Tuesday. Hiring more Crown attorneys and a potential drug court for Newfoundland and Labrador are two ways of speeding up the criminal justice system, to meet strict new timelines set by the Supreme Court of Canada, a summit in St. John's was told Tuesday.

