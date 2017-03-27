Shrimp quota cuts bleak news for Clarenville area workers

The future of the Clarenville shrimp plant looks bleak following the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announcement of a 63-per-cent cut to inshore northern shrimp quota in Area 6. The plant, which is owned by Bill Barry of the Corner Brook-based Barry Group, did not open last season thanks to the cuts to the shrimp quotas. Barry, decided to close the Clarenville plant and move all inshore shrimp to the plant in Port aux Choix for processing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.