Scene of Quinn Butt's death in Carbon...

Scene of Quinn Butt's death in Carbonear could go to auction

The process to sell the property where Trent Butt allegedly murdered his five-year-old daughter will start next week. According to a CIBC spokeswoman, the power of sale process will ultimately remove land title from Trent Butt, who is accused of killing Quinn Butt last April.

