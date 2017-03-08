Scene of Quinn Butt's death in Carbonear could go to auction
The process to sell the property where Trent Butt allegedly murdered his five-year-old daughter will start next week. According to a CIBC spokeswoman, the power of sale process will ultimately remove land title from Trent Butt, who is accused of killing Quinn Butt last April.
