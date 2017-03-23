Russell Wangersky: A Conservative wolf in sealskin clothes
But borrowed or bought, the move, in all its simple prop-populism, reminded me of a wealthy Newfoundland cabinet minister who used to drive a Jaguar to work at the legislature, but who put that car away and rented a cheap sedan whenever he was on the campaign trail. The message? "I'm one of you" - when, really, you're not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|62,099
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC