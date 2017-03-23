RNC seeking witnesses in St. John's armed robbery
The RNC is in search of witnesses to aid in an investigation into an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in St. John's on Tuesday. Police say a lone male fled before police could arrive at the sandwich shop on Elizabeth Avenue near the Allandale Road intersection just before 10 p.m. He is described as wearing a dark hoodie with a light-coloured liner with a blue under shirt.
