RNC release photos of attempted armed robbery suspect
The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Griffins Smoke Shop attached to Sobeys on Kelsey Drive in St. John's. The robbery attempt was not successful and the suspect fled the area moments before police arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|30 min
|Dunkirk Connection
|62,155
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC