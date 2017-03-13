Researchers plan manned 2018 expediti...

Researchers plan manned 2018 expedition to Titanic

Researchers are planning what they say is the first manned submersible expedition to the Titanic since 2005. OceanGate Expeditions recently announced that the seven-week research mission will depart from Newfoundland, Canada, in May 2018.

