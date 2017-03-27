Qalipu First Nation appoint Keith Gou...

Qalipu First Nation appoint Keith Goulding as new band manager

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

Keith Goulding has been appointed as the band manager for the Qalipu First Nation. The position is effective April 1. Goulding will be responsible for oversight and management of band business and programs, including management of Qalipu staff at four office locations, and will report to the chief and council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 49 min Anon 62,138
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander 11 hr need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... 12 hr Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 12 hr Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) 12 hr Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... 12 hr Ben 1
News Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic... 13 hr Where is Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC