Qalipu First Nation appoint Keith Goulding as new band manager
Keith Goulding has been appointed as the band manager for the Qalipu First Nation. The position is effective April 1. Goulding will be responsible for oversight and management of band business and programs, including management of Qalipu staff at four office locations, and will report to the chief and council.
