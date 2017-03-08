Q&A: What the St. John's Farmers' Market will look like at the old Metrobus depot
An image by architects Fougere-Menchenton of what the St. John's Farmers' Market space will look like once the old Metrobus depot is renovated. This summer will be the last for the St. John's Farmers' Market at its rented base at the Lions Club near Bonaventure Avenue in St. John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|roxy
|62,065
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC