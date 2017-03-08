Public symposium at Don Dunphy shooti...

Public symposium at Don Dunphy shooting death inquiry

CBC News

Don Dunphy, seen speaking with CBC News during a 2011 interview, was shot to death in his home on April 5. The commission of inquiry into the death of Don Dunphy will be hearing from members of the public today, at a one-day public symposium. Written submissions send to the commission by March 7, as well as in-person questions, will be addressed at the second phase of the inquiry.

Newfoundland

