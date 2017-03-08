Power still out in many areas of east...

Power still out in many areas of eastern Newfoundland

7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

As of 5:30 a.m., only two schools have delayed openings - Fatima Academy in St. Bride's and Villanova Junior High in Conception Bay South. As of 5:30 a.m., metro-area power remained out on Old Broad Cove Road, Goulds, Holyrood Access Road, Brazil Street, Hussey Drive, Highland Drive, St. Philip's, Flatrock, Pouch Cove, as well as Mitchener and Ruth Avenues in\ Mount Pearl.

Newfoundland

