Pot found on passenger of medical flight to Natuashish, trafficking charges laid
RCMP said Monday that officers seized marijuana at the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where a medical flight to the Innu coastal community was set to take off. A woman, 34, had been scheduled for Friday's flight when the force, assisted by a police dog, discovered an unspecified amount of marijuana.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Not true
|62,059
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
