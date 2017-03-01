Port Fairy Folk Festival to host tributes to Danny Spooner
The Australian folk community is mourning the passing of Danny Spooner, with the Port Fairy Folk Festival to pay tribute to the iconic singer this weekend. Picture: Rob Gunstone THE Port Fairy Folk Festival community was saddened by the death of Folkie icon Danny Spooner a week out from the event and will take every opportunity to honour the folk singer's legacy this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|CCbenefactor
|62,058
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC