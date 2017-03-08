Police in Newfoundland urge drivers t...

Police in Newfoundland urge drivers to stay off roads due to 'extreme' winds

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging drivers to stay off the roads while emergency crews work to contain the damage caused by "extreme" winds. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement Saturday advising motorists to avoid "all non-emergency travel" until the blustery weather subsides.

Newfoundland

