Police in Newfoundland urge drivers to stay off roads due to 'extreme' winds
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging drivers to stay off the roads while emergency crews work to contain the damage caused by "extreme" winds. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement Saturday advising motorists to avoid "all non-emergency travel" until the blustery weather subsides.
