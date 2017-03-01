Police guard crime scene on Thorburn Road

SHOT 05 MARCH 2017JOE GIBBONS/The TelegramTwo Royal Newfoundland Constabulary street patrol units and their officers sit watch outside this cordoned off home on Thorburn Road in St. John's on Sunday afternoon. It's not know what happened at the residence and the RNC media relations office was unable to be reached on Sunday evening when contacted.-Photo by Joe Gibbons/The Telegram Two Royal Newfoundland Constabulary street patrol units were keeping watch outside a cordoned-off home on Thorburn Road in St. John's Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.