Police arrest man who reportedly barricaded himself inside home

A 60-year-old man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside a home in Holyrood on Saturday, say the RCMP. According to a press release from the RCMP in Holyrood, about 45 kilometres west of St. John's, police were called to a home in the town just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, following a report of an assault earlier that day.

