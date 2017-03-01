PMO staffer will run for the Liberals in federal byelection
The Liberal party says Mary Ng beat out two challengers Saturday in a nomination battle in the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Thornhill. Ng, who came to Canada from Hong Kong with her family, does not live in the riding but grew up in nearby north Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|CCbenefactor
|62,058
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC