PMO staffer will run for the Liberals in federal byelection

The Liberal party says Mary Ng beat out two challengers Saturday in a nomination battle in the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Thornhill. Ng, who came to Canada from Hong Kong with her family, does not live in the riding but grew up in nearby north Toronto.

