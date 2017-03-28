PLAN: Kevin Broadway, headteacher at All Saints School, Weymouth, with pupils from the school
The Church of England schools All Saints Secondary and the primaries Beechcroft St. Paul's, St Andrew's and St John's applied to join the Diocese of Salisbury Academy Trust after discussions with parents and staff. The Regional Schools Commissioner for the South West, Rebecca Clark, has now approved this application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|23 hr
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|23 hr
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Tue
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC