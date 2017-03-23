Placentia Bay man charged with drunk driving in Corner Brook

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver in the Broadway area of the city just before 1 a.m. A 24-year-old from Placentia Bay was charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer. He was also issued a seven-day suspension of his driver's licence before being released to appear at provincial court in Corner Brook at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.