Petition wants speedier trial for accused killer Trent Butt
Cindy Cranford and her daughter hold signs and wore shirts in support of Quinn Butt outside court in July. An online petition by a group of community members want the Newfoundland and Labrador justice minister to push for a quicker trial for Trent Butt, accused of killing his five-year-old daughter.
