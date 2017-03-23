Paula Simons: O'Leary's 'vicious poisonous toxic' attack on...
Would-be federal Conservative leader Kevin O'Leary didn't exactly mince words Thursday, when he went on the attack against Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. "She's a vicious, poisonous, toxic cocktail of mediocrity incompetence, put together," O'Leary, dressed in a leather bomber jacket and tie, told a group in St. John's, N.L. - while a CBC camera rolled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Charlie
|62,101
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC