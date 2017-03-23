Paula Simons: O'Leary's 'vicious poisonous toxic' attack on...

Would-be federal Conservative leader Kevin O'Leary didn't exactly mince words Thursday, when he went on the attack against Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. "She's a vicious, poisonous, toxic cocktail of mediocrity incompetence, put together," O'Leary, dressed in a leather bomber jacket and tie, told a group in St. John's, N.L. - while a CBC camera rolled.

