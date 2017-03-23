Ocean Mulligan gets house arrest for series of shoplifting offences in Corner Brook
Ocean Mulligan, 20, had no prior convictions before he was sentenced on 13 charges in provincial court in Corner Brook. That all changed when he entered guilty pleas to five theft offences for shoplifting items from Dominion, Colemans, Rossy, Freestyle Sports and Shopper Drug Mart between December 2015 and February of this year.
