Nova Scotia intimate-photo case results in guilty pleas from all six accused

Six male youths in Nova Scotia have pleaded guilty to sharing intimate images of high school girls without their consent, concluding one of Canada's largest prosecutions involving a relatively untested and controversial law. The six were charged in July 2016 when police in Bridgewater, N.S., alleged the high school students had distributed images of at least 20 high school girls.

