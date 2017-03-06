Nominate a Newfoundland and Labrador Senior of Distinction
The provincial government is reminding individuals, groups and organizations that nominations for the 2017 Newfoundland and Labrador Seniors of Distinction Awards are open. An initiative of the Provincial Healthy Aging Policy, the program recognizes and celebrates the contributions, achievements and diversity of seniors in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
