No weather alerts in place for western Newfoundland
A mix of sun and cloud, throw in some scattered flurries, and it's not too bad of a weekend in store for folks on the west coast. Marine Atlantic's ferry schedule didn't miss a beat Friday with all vessels moving on time as residents of Port aux Basques can expect cloudy periods and temperatures ranging from 0 C to -3 C for Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|Erie
|62,158
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC