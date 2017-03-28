No arrests yet in overnight armed robbery at Subway
Police are looking for the person who held up the Subway location at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Allandale Road early this morning. The RNC says a weapon was used in the robbery, which happened around 1:30 am.
