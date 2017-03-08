Newfoundland Power working to restore 5,000 remaining outages after storm

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Power crews are working to restore electricity to about 5,000 customers after a massive weekend windstorm wreaked havoc in Newfoundland and Labrador. Newfoundland Power spokeswoman Michele Coughlan says 3,000 of the isolated outages are on the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas while another 2,000 are in St. John's and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.