Newfoundland parents upset as son's bowling medal revoked due to pants colour

A Newfoundland family is upset after a seven-year old boy was denied a gold medal in bowling due to the shade of his pants. Todd Powell of Conception Bay South says his seven-year-old son participated in a provincial mixed B combo tournament in St. Pat's on the weekend.

