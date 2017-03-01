Newfoundland parents upset as son's bowling medal revoked due to pants colour
A Newfoundland family is upset after a seven-year old boy was denied a gold medal in bowling due to the shade of his pants. Todd Powell of Conception Bay South says his seven-year-old son participated in a provincial mixed B combo tournament in St. Pat's on the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anono
|62,042
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Tue
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC