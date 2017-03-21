Newfoundland facing blowing snow advi...

Newfoundland facing blowing snow advisories, special weather statements

Read more: The Compass

The special weather statement has ended for St. John's, but there is a blowing snow advisory for Thursday morning, with a total of 10-15 cm expected after midnight tonight. Special weather statements remain in effect for other parts of the island, with 5-15 cm expected for most and 10-20 cm for some other areas, including the Great Northern Peninsula, Bay of Exploits, Gander and vicinity.

