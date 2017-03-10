Newfoundland and Labrador budget coming April 6
Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says government is committed to reducing spending and bringing down the size of the deficit. The province continues to face "a very serious financial situation and our government is focused on strong fiscal management," Bennett said.
