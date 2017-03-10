Newfoundland and Labrador budget comi...

Newfoundland and Labrador budget coming April 6

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says government is committed to reducing spending and bringing down the size of the deficit. The province continues to face "a very serious financial situation and our government is focused on strong fiscal management," Bennett said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 40 min anon 62,075
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... 5 hr what Fluffy doing... 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC