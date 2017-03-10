New index aims to see where immigrant...

New index aims to see where immigrant lives mesh with those born in Canada

Read more: Brandon Sun

Two cities in Ontario, one in Newfoundland and one in New Brunswick come out on top of newly released rankings on where the lives of newcomers most closely match up to those born in Canada. The Canadian Index for Measuring Integration compares how immigrants and the native born fare in four different areas to figure out where in the country the gaps between them are smallest.

Newfoundland

