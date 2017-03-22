National Arts Centre Orchestra seeks ...

National Arts Centre Orchestra seeks to entertain and educate on Canada 150 tour

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The National Arts Centre Orchestra is hoping to entertain and educate during its cross-country tour commemorating Canada's 150th birthday. The first leg of the tour starts in Atlantic Canada, running from April 26 to May 7, before heading back onto the road this fall with stops in Central and Western Canada from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2. The Atlantic portion of the tour will include 80 education and community events aimed at forging connections between the orchestra and local residents.

