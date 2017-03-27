Nalcor continues to hire as governmen...

Nalcor continues to hire as government cuts jobs

CBC News

Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall says in spite of a government-led call for fewer managers, Nalcor will continue to hire. The head of Nalcor says he'll continue to hire despite government calls for agencies, boards and commissions to shrink the number of managers "We have to hire very technically-oriented people globally and so we put a structure in place.

Newfoundland

