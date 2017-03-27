Nalcor continues to hire as government cuts jobs
Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall says in spite of a government-led call for fewer managers, Nalcor will continue to hire. The head of Nalcor says he'll continue to hire despite government calls for agencies, boards and commissions to shrink the number of managers "We have to hire very technically-oriented people globally and so we put a structure in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|62,147
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Wed
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Wed
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic...
|Wed
|Where is Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC