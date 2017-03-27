Multiple weather warnings for Newfoundland; blizzard in some areas
St. John's and area is facing multiple weather warnings from Environment Canada - windfall, rainfall, freezing rain and and a special weather statement this morning . Other parts of the province are facing a blizzard warning, including Bay of Exploits, Northern Peninsula East, Green Bay-White Bay, Bonavista North, Bonavista Peninsula.
