Multiple weather warnings for Newfoun...

Multiple weather warnings for Newfoundland; blizzard in some areas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

St. John's and area is facing multiple weather warnings from Environment Canada - windfall, rainfall, freezing rain and and a special weather statement this morning . Other parts of the province are facing a blizzard warning, including Bay of Exploits, Northern Peninsula East, Green Bay-White Bay, Bonavista North, Bonavista Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr roxyDB2 62,142
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander 17 hr need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... 18 hr Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 18 hr Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) 18 hr Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... 18 hr Ben 1
News Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic... 19 hr Where is Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC