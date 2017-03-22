Multi-vehicle collision in St. John's...

Multi-vehicle collision in St. John's sends one to hospital

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. It appears one driver lost control of their car, sending it skidding across the northbound lanes, over a concrete median and into oncoming southbound traffic, with possibly up to four vehicles damaged in the whole incident.

