Mother of Rehtaeh Parsons says changing unacceptable behaviour requires bold societal changes
Her mom, Leah, wants to show every city, town and village there is hope and help for every victim of sexual assault, cyber abuse or mental torture. Wednesday, she delivered that message loud and clear to Corner Brook as guest speaker of the Corner Brook Status of Women's annual Bread and Roses dinner on International Women's Day.
